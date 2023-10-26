Another warm day, rain arrives for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for another breezy and warm day around the state. A few isolated showers are possible in northern Indiana with rain arriving for the weekend.

TODAY: This morning we’re starting off with mild temperatures into the upper 50s near 60. Skies are mostly cloudy but some sunshine is peaking out across the state. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. It’s going to be warm and breezy once again. Winds may gust at times close to 20-25 miles per hour.

Highs today climb into the middle 70s across much of the state. Highs will be in the upper 70s close to the Indiana/Kentucky state line.

A few isolated showers may be possible in northern Indiana later this evening.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around for much of the night. It’s going to be incredibly mild. Lows will only fall into the low to middle 60s. Our record low maximum temperature is at risk of being broken. Record stands at 62 degrees set back in 1991.

FRIDAY: Skies stay mostly cloudy for the end of the week. Another warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s. A few spots in southern Indiana may see temperatures near 80.

A few spotty showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms may pop up late Friday. So some of the high school football games could be a little soggy. It will stay mild for those high school games though. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the 70s.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Rain likely this weekend. Several rain chances are possible this weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures drop a little this weekend but will really be around normal for this time of the year. Highs Saturday climb into the lower 60s. Sunday highs stay in the upper 50s.

We could use the rain. The latest drought monitor out does show some improvement in northern Indiana.

8DAY FORECAST: Next week will be bone chilling. Temperatures fall below normal for much of next week. Highs stay in the 40s while lows drop into the 20s by the middle part of next week. Halloween looks chilly with highs in the lower 40s.