Weather Blog

Another warm day with storms Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day with highs in the 80s today. However, showers and storms arrive tonight with colder air following.

TODAY: Clouds begin to increase throughout the day. It’s going to be warm and breezy with winds gusting at times near 30 mph. Highs climb into the lower 80s. Scattered showers will be possible during the early afternoon in northwestern Indiana. Much of central Indiana stays dry until later tonight.

TONIGHT: A cold front arrives, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms late this evening and overnight. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side.

MONDAY: A few showers and storms linger into the first part of the day Monday. Highs will be early in the day with temperatures falling into the 50s for the afternoon. It will be a much cooler day with skies beginning to clear later in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A bright day is expected for Tuesday, but it’s going to be on the cooler side. Temperatures stay in the middle 50s which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb back into the 60s for the end of the workweek. It stays dry until the weekend. A storm system arrives bringing us a chance for a few showers on Saturday and Sunday of next week.