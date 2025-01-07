Arctic air leading way to stretch of coldest nights in a year, late week snow chance | Jan. 7, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloud cover didn’t let go of its grip throughout our Tuesday, but we did see temperatures get into the mid to upper 20s.

We’re gearing up to brace some of our coldest nights since very early last year along with bitter daytime temperatures. Then, we’ll focus on a late week snow chance.

Tuesday night: A very cold night is ahead under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall down into the upper single digits to low teens.

Wednesday: We look to try and squeeze in some more sunshine on Wednesday, but it is going to be even colder with highs struggling to get into the upper teens to low 20s. This will be our coldest day of this week. Matter of fact, this could be Indy’s first high below 20 since Jan 20th last year. A northwesterly wind of 5-10 MPH will cause feels like temperatures to range from the single digits to teens.

Wednesday night will showcase our coldest low temperatures of the week too. Some locations are going to fall below zero for the actual air temperature due to the snowpack still in place from Sunday’s event. One other note, it’s been nearly a year since Indy had a subzero low temperature.

Thursday: Same old broken record of winter chill plays Thursday as another day with highs in the low 20s will take shape. Skies look to also turn partly to mostly sunny.

7-Day Forecast: Active weather is set to return as we close out the workweek on Friday. There will be a stronger low in the far southeastern U.S., and a weaker low that is set to move into the Great Lakes will try and pull some moisture from the stronger low northward. In tandem with a trailing cold front from the weaker low, some snow looks to form Friday into Friday night. There is uncertainty in regards to the southern system’s track, but there is potential for a light accumulation. Highs will rise into the 30s by this weekend, but then it’s possible for a reinforcing shot of colder air to return next week.