Arctic air this weekend, brief possibility of freezing rain early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arctic air is gripping our area for now, but big changes are on the way.

TODAY: A few morning flurries will be around. Partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper teens. Our wind chill advisory remains in place until 10 AM. Wind chills will climb above zero this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, and cold. Winds will also calm down across our area. Low temperatures will be below zero.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds later in the day. High temperatures in the mid-20s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warm air is on the way! However, with warm air moving in quickly over cold air Monday night into Tuesday, freezing rain/ice may be a concern for parts of Indiana (too early to tell exact locations). The National Weather Service is saying frozen ground is 10″ deep in Indianapolis, meaning ice could still be a concern even with temperatures around freezing.

Otherwise, any mixed precipitation changes to regular rain which will be likely in the forecast for Tuesday with lingering showers into Wednesday and Thursday. For Thursday, high temperatures will get near 50 degrees.