Arctic air to return with more snow chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We unfortunately did not get to see the sunshine across much of the state to end the workweek. Instead, the gloomy pattern continued its grip throughout our Friday.

Friday night: Another below average cold night is ahead under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the mid teens. With the light winds occurring, they will make a difference with the feels like temperature as it will drop into the single digits at times.

Saturday: We will continue our gloomy pattern through our Saturday as we work in more chances for snow. A few flurries are possible with better snow chances north of interstate 70.

High temperatures will practically rinse and repeat from yesterday as we will top out in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: You will wake up to bitterly cold temperatures in the single digits Sunday morning. Then, we will struggle to get into the mid teens for the highs. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day.

8 Day Forecast: A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central and southern Indiana. This will go into effect late Sunday night and continue until Tuesday morning.

Activity will once again ramp up as we begin the new workweek with more snow chances from Monday into Tuesday morning. It is important to note that the confidence for heavy snow is increasing across a good portion of the state. However, the track of the system is still uncertain, and details on specific snow totals will become more clear as we work our way throughout this weekend.

Then, we are tracking the potential for a second weather system with snow chances from Wednesday night through early Friday. Details are a lot more uncertain at this time with this specific system. Overall, this is a good time now to download the Storm Track 8 weather app in which you get all of the latest weather information for your location. Temperatures look to rebound into the 20s by midweek.