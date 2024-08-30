August to end active, feeling much more comfortable by Labor Day | Aug. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final Friday of August decided to go out big temperature wise. Not only did Indy have its hottest day of 2024 with a high of 96, we also broke the record of 95 from 1964.

Now, we will bring in a slow moving front that leads to an active end to August and ultimately much more pleasant air.

Friday night: Scattered showers and storms will roll through into tonight. There will be some bouts of very heavy rain at times, which could led to some local ponding.

We also have a low risk for strong to severe storms tonight with wind and hail being the main threats.

Lows look to drop into the low 70s.

Saturday: We’re in for on/off scattered showers and storms throughout a good portion of our Saturday. Activity will gradually push to the south as we head towards the latter stages of the day.

Highs are expected to be a bit cooler due to the rain and lack of sunshine. We’ll only rise into the low 80s, but it will also be very muggy.

Sunday: The start to September will feature a return to dry weather with humidity levels gradually decreasing throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies are going to also return with temperatures set to be a little bit warmer in the mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: Labor Day on Monday is when we fully get to embrace comfortable conditions. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees by midweek next week, but it will still feel tolerable.