August to start active and very humid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More of the same in relation to storm complexes and high humidity continued into our Wednesday. This trend will keep going into the start of August for Thursday.

Rain and storm chances will persist into the weekend.

Wednesday night: Spotty showers and storms will be possible tonight with the better chance for activity in far southern Indiana. This is where better lift and unstable air for storms currently lies due to a front that has been stuck through IL into southern IN for the last day.

Lows will only fall into the low 70s.

Thursday: We’ll be watching to our west for more action that will roll into the state around mid-late Thursday morning. The aforementioned front will also move more northeast, which will raise storm chances and unstable air across central Indiana and northern Indiana. It’s possible a couple of stronger storms occur with the first wave. A second round of storms then looks to fire off in the afternoon hours.

This second round of activity will be monitored for the potential of severe weather. All of central Indiana sits in a Slight Risk (level 2/5) with damaging winds as the primary concern. Flooding concerns are also in place.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s for those especially escape more of the rain and cloud cover. Peak heat index values may approach 100-105.

Friday: Rain and storm chances will persist into Friday. Expect this chance to stick around for much of the day in on/off fashion.

There is a low risk for strong to severe storms with wind as the main concern.

Highs look to be a little cooler with numbers in the low to mid 80s, but it will remain quite muggy.

7-Day Forecast: We’ll continue to keep rain chances around into the first half of this weekend. Highs will go from the mid 80s Saturday to the upper 80s by Sunday. Plentiful sunshine will return Sunday and give way to these toasty temperatures. We look to remain near to above normal going into next week.