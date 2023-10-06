Autumn-like weekend on deck with breezy winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The transition towards chilly fall-like temperatures is ongoing as we work in a second cold front Friday evening. This will bring some showers and the shot of cooler air that we’ve been talking about that’s ahead this weekend.

Friday night: Scattered showers are ahead for our Friday evening/early nighttime hours. There could be some instances of graupel (frozen rain pellets) mixed in with these showers.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front with winds picking up. Gusts up to 25-35 MPH are possible at times tonight. High school football action tonight will be in the mix of these rapidly changing conditions. Lows will drop into the low to upper 40s.

Saturday: It will be time to fetch the coat out if you’re heading out Saturday morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s with wind chill values in the 30s. Even though we will have plenty of sunshine during the day, breezy winds out of the northwest will keep our highs in the mid to upper 50s.

There could be a few showers along and northeast of a Muncie-Kokomo line throughout the day. Cloud cover will increase a little bit by Saturday night.

Sunday: Less sunshine will be in the picture for our Sunday with skies staying mostly cloudy. A few showers will be possible in the latter half of the day. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 50s once again with breezy winds out of the northwest.

8-Day Forecast: We look to warmup a little bit through the first half of next week. Temperatures are back in the 60s on Monday. Some areas could even have their first shot for frost development Monday night. Highs will be near or just over 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday with a renewed disturbance bringing rain and storm chances. Severe weather is not expected at this time.