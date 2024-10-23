Back-and-forth between cool and warm temps into this weekend | Oct. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re still on track to undergo a back-and-forth saga between cool and warm temperatures into this weekend. There’s also our next rain chance that we’re looking towards by Friday.

Wednesday night: We’re heading towards a much colder night thanks to the cold front from earlier today. Skies will turn mainly clear with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Be sure to have a heavier jacket on hand for the Thursday morning commute. Temperatures overall will be cooler and closer to normal for our Thursday. Highs look to only push into the mid 60s.

Friday: The second front of this week arrives on Friday. This front will bring the chance for isolated to scattered showers during the morning and afternoon hours. We can’t rule out a couple rumbles of thunder as well.

Highs will ramp up back into the 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Friday’s front is set to quickly send us back to near normal fall temperatures for the final weekend of October. We’re talking highs only in the low 60s with dry air and lots of sunshine. It won’t be a bad weekend at all for any outdoor Halloween parties/festivities. These cooler temperatures won’t last long once again because warmer air wants to continue getting in more time within our region. Highs will climb into the 70s through the first half of next week. Then, we will watch for the potential of another weather system by mid to late next week. Too soon to tell if Halloween itself will be impacted, but we’ll continue to monitor things.