Weather Blog

Back in the 60s for Friday; rain chances return for weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a typical and bright fall day statewide, and we are set to go right back to the 60s as we get into the weekend. This warmup will lead way for more chances of rain this weekend.

Thursday night: Another chilly night on tap is expected under partly cloudy skies. Lows look to bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Enjoy a pleasant Friday to close out the workweek. We’ll see abundant sunshine with temperatures making their way into the low to mid 60s.

Weekend: If you have any plans to go to some Halloween festivities this weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be the better weather day for those plans. Pleasant above average weather will be on tap for Saturday with highs rising into the mid to upper 60s with mostly clear skies. This nice weather is expected to open the door for active weather to return with shower chances increasing for Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout Sunday, and this will give way to cooler temperatures with highs only getting into the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Although shower chances continue into Halloween next Monday, we are not expecting a complete washout. November begins next Tuesday, and the start to the month will be dry with highs in the low 60s. Going into the second half of next week, another warming trend looks to roll into the area.