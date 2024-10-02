Back to above normal temps into this weekend, lots of dry time ahead | Oct. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a fabulous Wednesday that started off with many locations in the 40s. Highs eventually rose into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Now, we look to quickly warm things back up a little bit for the remainder of the workweek.

Wednesday night: Another chilly night with lows down into the 40s is expected for us. We can’t rule out patchy fog in some areas mainly before daybreak Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds in place.

Thursday: Temperatures will quickly bounce back above normal going into our Thursday. We’ll keep ahold of mainly sunny skies with a light wind of the south. This light southerly wind will be just enough to help us warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: The above normal temperature trend continues into the end of the workweek. One thing that will be different with Friday’s forecast is that a weak front will slide through, and this will cause winds to turn northerly. Cloud cover will also increase a little bit too. However, highs are still going to reach the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast: We’ll get into the low 80s Saturday before another front passes through Sunday. This will cause a small chance for spotty showers Sunday, and it drops our temperatures into the 60s by next Monday. Much of this extended forecast will be dry, and the latest six to ten day outlook for precipitation showcases a high chance for below normal rain.