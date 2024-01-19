Back to bitter cold going into the weekend before big warmup swings in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We woke up this morning to one to three inches of snow across much of central Indiana. Along with the snow, temperatures fell during the day with breezy northwesterly winds making it feel quite bitter.

We’ll head into the weekend with arctic air hanging on, but this air will fall off going into next week with much warmer temperatures and multiple rain chances ahead.

Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect from 7 PM EST Friday until 10 AM EST Saturday.

Friday night: We’re gearing up for a freezing cold night with lake effect snow showers getting into the mix at times.

Lows will drop to near or just below zero with wind chill values as low as -10 to -20. Be cautious on the roads tonight and Saturday morning with there being slick spots and bundle up.

Saturday: It will be one of those days where it’s best to stay inside and be warm as a brisk Saturday will take place. After starting the day near zero, temperatures will only make it into the mid teens. Feels like numbers will barely get above zero for a few hours Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: We’ll have an even colder start to the day air temperature wise on Sunday. Temperatures will start off below zero before we get back into the 20s. There will also be a lot of sunshine as well during the day.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend will progress through much of next week. Highs will rise into the mid 30s on Monday with breezy winds out of the south. Although temperatures will climb even further into the 40s on Tuesday and through midweek, rain chances will dramatically increase. Matter of fact, it is now worth mentioning that models have been showing potential for some freezing rain/sleet late Monday night into early Tuesday. Definitely stay tuned with us on further updates about Monday night. Temperatures look to stay above normal through much of next week with multiple chances for rain.