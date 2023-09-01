Back to feeling heat and humidity for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful weather we had this week because now we will see a portion of the hot dome to our west return this holiday weekend. We’re looking at a series of 90 degree days in this extended forecast.

Friday night: A warmer, yet cool, night will be on tap under mostly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: We’re back to hotter and more humid air with lots of sunshine on Saturday. You’ll want to hydrate extra if you’re planning going to any college football game as temperatures will be more on the toasty side. Highs will be in the upper 80s with dew point values rising into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Temperatures are set to return to the 90s Sunday with slightly higher feels like temps in the low to possibly mid 90s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with no rain in sight.

8-Day Forecast: The 90-degree temperature trend continues into Labor Day with highs in the low 90s. Tuesday will feature temperatures pushing near the mid 90s. A weak disturbance may bring a few showers and storms Wednesday, which will cause temperatures to back off into the upper 80s for the second half of next week. Unfortunately, the muggy meter will stay high for all of next week.