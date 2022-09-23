Weather Blog

Back to the 70s with rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a chilly end to the week, a short warmup looks to slide into the state for the final weekend of September. This warmup will give way to another chance for rain as well.

Friday night: A few spotty showers will be possible after sunset. Skies will become mainly cloudy with temperatures not as cool as last night. Lows are set to dip into the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: We can’t rule a lingering shower or two before sunrise Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with winds at a light breeze out of the south. These winds will bring us back into the 70s for our high temperatures.

Sunday: The warming trend ends Sunday as temperatures stay near normal. We look to bring in another chance for isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Highs will once again rise into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler and drier air quickly moves back into our area to start next week. Tuesday is expected to feature highs lowering back into the 60s, and this below normal temperature trend stays with us through the end of September next Friday.