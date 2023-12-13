Back to warming up the rest of the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had a colder Wednesday, it honestly was not too terrible as winds remained very light. The sunshine also made a difference as well.

We look to get back on track with our warming trend for the remainder of this workweek. Then, we’re eyeing a system that will try to work in some sort of rain chance this weekend.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear skies will stay with us with lows once again dropping into the mid 20s. It will also be a good night to attempt a view of the Geminid meteor shower.

Thursday: Abundant sunshine will hold its place over us through Thursday. Winds are set to come back out of the south and help us warm up again. Highs will get towards the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: The warmest day of the week arrives on Friday with cloud cover set to gradually increase throughout the day. Despite increasing cloud cover, highs will still manage to push into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: This warming trend will once again be stunted this weekend as a system to our west draws near us. Meanwhile, there will also be a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico and slide northeastward. The system to our west will be what gives us a low chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. However, the other system that will track up the east coast could move west just enough for a few showers on the outer section of the low to impact us Sunday morning. Either way, expect temperatures to slightly back off going into early next week with highs in the mid 40s by then.