Balmy air and daily rain chances into final weekend of 2024 | Dec. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unseasonably warm and active weather is shaping up to be our focal point for most of the remainder of 2024.

Thursday night: We’re in for a cool and mostly cloudy night. We can’t rule out some patchy drizzle, but nonetheless, expect a mainly dry night with lows in the mid 40s.

Friday: Unseasonable and active weather will continue to be our main story through the end of the workweek. We’re talking rainy conditions at times Friday with breezy winds gusting over 25 MPH at times.

Temperatures are going to play out differently than they normally do. This is because a slow moving warm front won’t pass through central Indiana late in the day, so our mid 50s highs won’t occur until late Friday night.

Saturday: The warmest day of this week, and possibly of the month, arrives Saturday. There could be some pesky patchy drizzle/light rain before another system rolls through in the back half of Saturday. So, expect the best chance for rain to be closer to and after sunset. We’re also not seeing a shot for thunderstorms in central Indiana.

Highs are set to not be too far off from record numbers as we top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. The record high in Indy for Saturday, Dec 28th, is 65 from 1984.

7-Day Forecast: Rain still looks likely at times Sunday with cooler air gradually filling back into our area. By New year’s Eve on Tuesday, highs will struggle to get out of the 40s with additional rain chances. Much colder air is then dumped into the state as we open 2025 next Wednesday and beyond.