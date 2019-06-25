Beautiful day with highs in the 80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cooler and comfortable start Tuesday morning with lots of sunshine! Highs will warm to mid 80s through the afternoon. Quiet evening with humidity rising through the overnight. Lows will fall to the mid-60s.

Indianapolis (WISH)

Wednesday will be another quiet day with an isolated shower or storm through the morning or afternoon. Highs will continue to warm to the mid to upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s! Temperatures will continue to warm for the remainder of the week. There could be an isolated shower or storm Thursday with highs warming to the upper 80s.

By the end of the week, we should break into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower to mid-90s! Lots of sunshine to wrap the week with an isolated storm chance.

A steamy weekend with a mostly sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the weekend. There will also be a better chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon to end the weekend as well.