Beautiful end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a slight warm-up for our Sunday afternoon. Up and down temperatures are on tap for the work week.

Sunday:

It’s another chilly start across the area this morning, with many areas – especially south of I-70 slipping into the upper 30s. We’ll rebound nicely through the day – improving on our high temperatures by a good 10° compared to Saturday. Afternoon temperatures should hit the middle 60s across the state.

Sunday Night:

Conditions will remain quiet and cool, but we should stay just warm enough to avoid any widespread frost issues. Lows will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday:

It will be a beautiful start to the work week. Conditions will be pretty similar to Sunday, with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will hit the middle 60s.

8-day forecast:

The next system of interest will arrive with a cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and storms to central Indiana. Another shot of colder air will move in for Wednesday, but long term pattern looks warmer, as highs return to the 70s heading into next weekend.