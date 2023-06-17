Beautiful Father’s Day, spotty rain chance Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nice weather is set to continue through the end of the weekend. There will be smaller chances of rain to watch in the early parts of the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies stay in place. A comfy evening with dew points in the pleasant range. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW/FATHER’S DAY: A fantastic day with mostly sunny skies and warmer air. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a spotty chance of showers and storms. The best chance of rain will be south of I-70 and during the afternoon hours. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A very isolated chance of rain lingers for Tuesday. The rest of the work week is looking fantastic with many days of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.