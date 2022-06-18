Weather Blog

Beautiful Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Relief from the humidity will remain for this weekend. However, the heat will start to return next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue. Dew points will also remain in the comfortable range. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW / FATHER’S DAY: Any outdoor plans are looking great! Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. High temperatures will get into the low 80s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will turn a little bit warmer. Highs will get to right around 90 degrees with sunshine still holding.

8-DAY FORECAST: After a gorgeous weekend, the heat and humidity will once again return for next week. Multiple days should be in the 90s. Not much in terms of relief with rain chances, but could see a small chance of rain on Wednesday. Next weekend should be slightly cooler into the 80s.