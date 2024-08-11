Beautiful Sunday, slightly warmer this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice close to the weekend with a beautiful Sunday on tap. Through the work week, high temperatures will return to the 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds late in the day. The roof will be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts’ preseason opener against the Broncos. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low temperatures in the upper 50s. Be sure to check out the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Any rainfall accumulation would be light and only a couple of hundredths of an inch at best. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana returns to the 80s with some hints of humid air Tuesday and Wednesday, Daily chances of rain begin on Thursday and last through Saturday. Scattered showers on Friday will provide the best chance for the majority of the area to pick up rainfall.