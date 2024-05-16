Beautiful Thursday afternoon, rain arrives late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry Thursday on tap for much of the state. It will be a beautiful day with rain arriving late tonight into Friday.

TODAY: We started off with a little patchy fog in many spots across the southern metro area. Look for lots of sunshine today and a dry Thursday. We will see temperatures climbing into the upper 70s near 80 this afternoon.

We have a lot of sporting events going across the city today that have been impacted by the rain we saw earlier this week. If you are heading to the practice at IMS it looks dry so drivers will be able to get lots of practice laps in. The Indianapolis Indians have a double header and first pitch is at 11:05 a.m. The weather looks fantastic for baseball.

TONIGHT: This evening clouds begin to increase. If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game we will see dry conditions going into the game but by the end of the game we may see a few spotty showers. Rain is likely overnight tonight with lows near 63.

FRIDAY: On and off showers with a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. The best chance of seeing some steady rain is from I-70 and areas south. Some locations in southern Indiana may see some moderate rain. Highs on Friday will climb into the lower 70s. Areas in northern Indiana will be into the middle and upper 70s due to less rainfall and cloud cover.

A few spotty showers are possible downtown for the Pacers playoff game Friday night.

WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY: We will start off the weekend with a few clouds. There’s a very slim chance we may see an isolated shower in the afternoon but we will see lots of dry time this weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks fantastic with highs climbing into the lower 80s. Sunny skies will be likely pretty much all day.

8 DAY FORECAST: Middle 80s likely in the first part of the workweek. Rain chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday.