Weather Blog

Beautiful to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of the state rebounded in the temperature department today as the sun emerged across a good chunk of the state. Scattered showers did linger around in portions of northern Indiana through much of Thursday. We are tracking a return to near average temperatures as we get into the weekend.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly clear tonight as we work in another chilly night. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: We are set to bounce back into the 70s for our Friday. Bright skies and comfortable air will lead way for a pleasant end to the workweek. After a terrific day, rain chances will return very late Friday and into the early part of Saturday.

Weekend: Scattered showers will remain possible through part of our Saturday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day. It will a slightly cooler afternoon with highs only rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be marvelous with near average temperatures and bright skies.

8-Day Forecast: We will turn back towards the 80s for the first half of next week. Much of the extended forecast looks to remain dry.