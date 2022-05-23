Weather Blog

Beautiful Tuesday, active weather back by Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a cool and breezy start to the final full week of May, and we will work in a marvelous Tuesday! However, rain and storm chances are set to quickly return by midweek.

Monday night: You will want to have the jacket handy if you have any outdoor plans tonight. Lows are set to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: We are looking forward to an absolutely amazing Tuesday statewide! Tuesday is shaping up to be the best weather day of the week with abundant sunshine and refreshing air. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: After a picture perfect Tuesday, we will change our calm pattern beginning Wednesday. On and off rain and storms mainly during the afternoon hours are likely.

There is also the potential for isolated strong to severe storms across much of Indiana in which a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place. Damaging winds and hail are currently the primary threats.

Highs look to warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Active weather stays with us for the remainder of the week. Rain showers are likely on Thursday with more scattered development on Friday. Carb Day on Friday could be affected by the rain. Then, we will turn towards a warmup for race weekend. At this time, the Indy 500 race looks to be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid 80s.