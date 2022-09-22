Weather Blog

Beautiful weather through Friday, slightly warmer this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first day of fall greeted us with a kind welcome as we brought in cool and breezy conditions. Friday looks to continue this amazing weather before a slight warmup brings a chance for some showers this weekend.

Thursday night: Fall officially arrives for us at 9:04 PM EDT, and it will certainly feel like fall as temperatures turn towards the chilly side tonight. In fact, this will be Indy’s coolest night since the night of May 7th earlier this year. Be sure to have the jacket for tonight and Friday morning.

Friday: Expect a chilly and mostly sunny start to your Friday. As we warm-up through the day, cloud cover is set to increase as well. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 60s. We can’t rule out a few stray showers during the overnight hours into early Saturday.

Weekend: For the final weekend of September, we are tracking a slight temperature increase. Highs look to get back into the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Additional rain chances slide in for Sunday with a few scattered showers possible during the afternoon hours.

8-Day Forecast: Dry weather returns to the state for next week. Temperatures are set to stay near to below normal through the extended forecast.