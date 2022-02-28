Weather Blog

Beautiful weather through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of February did not disappoint weather-wise as we had bright skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s! We will only continue to warm-up through the next couple of days before a brief shot of cooler air slides in.

Monday night: Tonight, will not be as cold as last night with lows dipping into the mid 30s. Skies will range from mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Tuesday: A beautiful above average day is expected to kick off the month of March. Enjoy lots of sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds are set to become breezy out of the south during the day.

Wednesday: The marvelous weather trend continues into our Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Highs look to slide into the mid 50s to low 60s. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out late Wednesday as a front scoots into the state.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will briefly move in for our Thursday, but high temperatures will remain solid in the mid 40s. Then, we rebound right back into the 50s for Friday. Even warmer air swings in for the weekend with temps rising into the 60s. With this warmup, better chances for rain are in play this weekend as well. Isolated thunderstorms may also be possible late Saturday.