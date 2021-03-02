Beautiful Wednesday in store for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in another seasonable weather day for our Tuesday with lots of sunshine and slightly less winds.

Tuesday night: It will not be as cold as last night as skies remain clear. Lows will only fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Enjoy a terrific springlike day for your Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs will surge into the mid to upper 50s. Locations to the far north will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Thursday: After a mild Wednesday, our temperatures will retreat a little bit. Even with this slight cooldown, numbers will still be above average for this time of the year as we will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

8 Day Forecast: We will continue our dry and above average temperature streak through much of the extended forecast. This upcoming weekend will be perfect for any outdoor plans. High temperatures will then climb back into the 60s by next Monday and carrying through midweek next week.