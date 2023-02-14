Weather Blog

Beautiful Wednesday, rain and storms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking rain and mild temperatures for our Tuesday night before we greet a marvelous Wednesday. Then, we’ll monitor a stronger system on Thursday before much colder air swings in.

Wind advisories are in place across all of Indiana until 10 AM EST Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Showers are going to be fairly widespread in coverage tonight with pockets of heavier rainfall possible. Rainfall amounts will be under half an inch across central Indiana.

In addition to the rain, winds will be fairly gusty with gusts up to 40-45 MPH at times.

Lows will only fall into the low 50s due to breezy winds out of the southwest.

Wednesday: A few showers are possible during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. Then, we will clear out and bring in a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, breezy winds, and even near record highs. Winds will die down a bit by the afternoon hours. Enjoy the best weather day of the week as highs climb into the mid 60s. The record high for Indy tomorrow is 72° from 1954.

Thursday: Wednesday’s beautiful weather will be short lived as an even stronger system rolls in for Thursday. Rain and storms are expected for a large portion of Thursday morning. There could be re-development of showers and storms during the late morning/early afternoon hours. We can’t rule out a few snow showers by Thursday night as colder air sinks in.

The re-development of showers and storms is being monitored carefully for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms. The main timeline for severe weather will be from late morning to early afternoon Thursday. Damaging winds is the main concern, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Highs look to rise into the low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for a cold and breezy end to the workweek with highs struggling to get into the low 30s. Temperatures, however, will bounce back quickly through the weekend with highs pushing back into the 50s by Sunday. Additional rain chances will slide in early next week.