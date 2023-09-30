Beautiful weekend ahead, warm start to October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average high for this time of year is in the low 70s. Temperatures will be running well above that over the next couple of days. However, on the horizon, much cooler air will be arriving in the forecast by next weekend.

TODAY: We have seen multiple mornings in the last few days contend with fog. This morning patchy morning fog will once again be possible mainly in north-central Indiana. Mostly sunny skies through the day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies stay in place. Some spots of patchy fog in the early AM, especially north of I-70. Low temperatures around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with even warm temperatures. The Colts vs. Rams forecast will be fantastic, but possibly just warm enough to keep the roof closed. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Above-average temperatures really work in early next week. Multiple days with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Our next small rain chances will arrive for Thursday and Friday. After that, fall air dominates the region. Next weekend, will be much cooler with overnight low into the 40s.

8-14 outlook: There is a strong indication temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal after the first week of October. Average highs by this point are in the upper 60s.