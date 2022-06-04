Weather Blog

Beautiful weekend continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nice weather remains in place for the short term. Our pattern turns unsettled next week.

TONIGHT: It will still feel comfortable outside with the lower dew points. Clouds should slightly increase to partly cloudy skies with low temperatures just below 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Another beautiful day to close out the weekend. Partly cloudy will decrease through the morning with highs getting into the mid 80s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clouds increase a little bit leading to partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A quiet start to the day with some sunshine. However, scattered showers are possible in the evening. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but right now the severe threat is low. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rest of the weekend is looking fantastic. Unsettled weather moves in next week bringing multiple rain chances. A couple showers early Tuesday with another rain chance on Wednesday. After that, we dry out before our next rain chances late in the week.