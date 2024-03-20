Below-average temperatures remain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our average high for this time of year in Indianapolis is 54 degrees. Today, will mark the 3rd day in a row of below-average temperatures as we open up our first full day of spring.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Not as breezy as yesterday, however, we will still see wind gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few more clouds later on. Another hard freeze is likely with low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: A few AM flurries may be possible. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and cooler. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers will be in the area Friday. Our weekend forecast is currently dry with more clouds building late Sunday. Temperatures return into the 60s early next week. A stronger storm system will develop in the middle of the country making rain likely in Indiana for parts of Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms may be possible with this system.