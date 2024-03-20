Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Below-average temperatures remain

Ryan’s 5 AM forecast 3/20

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our average high for this time of year in Indianapolis is 54 degrees. Today, will mark the 3rd day in a row of below-average temperatures as we open up our first full day of spring.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Not as breezy as yesterday, however, we will still see wind gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few more clouds later on. Another hard freeze is likely with low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: A few AM flurries may be possible. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and cooler. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers will be in the area Friday. Our weekend forecast is currently dry with more clouds building late Sunday. Temperatures return into the 60s early next week. A stronger storm system will develop in the middle of the country making rain likely in Indiana for parts of Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms may be possible with this system.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Not feeling like spring the...
Weather Blog /
Wapahani boys’ basketball team moves...
Local News /
Breezy Tuesday afternoon, spring begins...
Weather Blog /
Warmer and windy Tuesday, mostly...
Weather Blog /
Chilly Monday with highs in...
Weather Blog /
Randolph County sheriff warns of...
Indiana News /
The spring equinox is here....
Weather Stories /
Flurries possible mainly north today
Weather Blog /