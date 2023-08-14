Below normal pattern shaping up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had an active Monday with on and off widely scattered showers and storms. This system is setting us up for a cooler than normal stretch with not as miserable humidity in our area.

Monday night: Showers and storms are set to exit our state by mainly sunset. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight following the conclusion of active weather.

Lows will dip into the low 60s.

Tuesday: A wind shift will occur for Tuesday with breezy winds expected to come out of the north. This and lots of cloud cover will help temperatures be roughly ten degrees below normal for this time of the year. We can’t rule out a few afternoon showers due to some residual humid air, but most of the state will be dry. Highs look to only rise into the mid 70s.

Wednesday: The best weather day of the week is looking to be Wednesday. We’ll wake up to fantastic cool conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Then, we’re in for another below average afternoon with highs getting into the upper 70s to low 80s. These nice temperatures will be accompanied by lower humidity values and mainly sunny skies. Enjoy any outdoor activities if you plan on being outside for a little bit Wednesday.

8-Day Forecast: The below normal temperature trend will persist through the remainder of the workweek with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a low shot for isolated showers Thursday, but don’t expect a washout by any means. Muggy air will attempt to return Thursday, but it will quickly drop back towards tolerable levels Friday. Then, we look to shift our pattern through the upcoming weekend and into next week with hotter and more humid weather. A hot dome is set to build in across the midwest. At this time, 90 degree temperatures are set to return by Sunday and we could even find ourselves in the mid 90s by early next week. Stay tuned to next week’s forecast as details become more fine-tuned.