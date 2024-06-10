Below normal start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Below normal temperatures to start the workweek but we really warm up for the end of the week. We will see a cool start to Tuesday morning before hitting near 90 by the end of the week.

TODAY: Slightly cool start this morning with clear skies. Skies become partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Highs will stay into the 60s in northern Indiana, near 70 in Indianapolis and upper 70s later this afternoon in southern Indiana.

Winds may be a touch breezy at times today. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Skies clear once again tonight. Lows fall into the upper 40s here in Indianapolis. This is the coolest it has been in a month. Some locations outside of the city may fall into the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start early Tuesday morning but temperatures quickly climb into the upper 70s. Humidity stays low and it remains dry. Look for lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs near 77.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot for the end of the week. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 on Thursday. Lots of dry time this week. Next rain chance will happen on Friday with showers and storms. We dry out for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s near 90. We may also see this heat lasting into the weekend.