Beryl’s remnants to bring heavy rain, severe weather potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a very active next 48 hours as Indiana watches the remnants of Hurricane Beryl bring heavy rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Flood watches may be needed in the next 24 hours.

Monday night: Before dealing with Beryl, expect a few showers and storms with increasing cloud cover.

Lows will only fall into the low 70s.

Tuesday: Beryl will gradually enter Indiana with rain coverage eventually turning widespread The heaviest of the rain will be from Tuesday night to Wednesday, with rainfall rate from 1-2 inches per hour at times.

There will also be a risk for severe weather as there is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) in southern Indiana, with everyone else along and south of I-70 in a Marginal Risk (Level 1). The main concern will be isolated tornadoes, but damaging winds will also be a threat.

Concerns for flooding are definitely in the mix with instances of flash flooding possible. Use caution while traveling on the roads late Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re expecting from 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, across much of Indiana with this system.

One other note, do not forget to clear your storm drains before the bulk of this rain slides in to prevent further ponding and flooding.

Highs will only be in the low 80s due to the extra cloud cover and rain.

Wednesday: Showers and some rumbles of thunder will persist with the backside of Beryl passing through.

Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 70s. It will also turn a bit breezy with gusts from 20-30 mph at times.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll keep the chance of isolated showers and storms around for the remainder of the workweek and the weekend as temperatures quickly heat back up. The muggy meter will also remain in the uncomfortable to miserable categories. Highs look to push back to near 90 this weekend.