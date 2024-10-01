Best weather day this week arrives Wednesday, stretch of chilly nights expected | Oct. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October started off warm and a little humid for us with a few showers in the mix.

We look to transition towards a beautiful Wednesday before we go back to above normal temperatures for the remainder of this week.

Tuesday night: A much cooler night is on our way with clearing skies and decreasing humidity. Winds will also be breezy through the first half of tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s for the first time since the night of Sep 8th.

Wednesday: After a chilly start to Wednesday, we’ll launch into a magnificent day filled with sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. This is our pick of the week as highs will only get into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures look to swing back up a little bit Thursday, but we’ll still get to keep plenty of sunshine around and low humidity. Highs will rise into the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast: To end the workweek on Friday, there looks to be a second front that will pass through our area. All this front will do is increase cloud cover and cause a wind shift. We’re not expecting any rain from Friday’s front, but temperatures will hold in the upper 70s into the weekend. A third front is then projected to move in by Sunday, which will carry a smaller chance for rain. This brings noticeably cooler air back into the picture with highs in the 60s by next Monday.