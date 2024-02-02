Best weather weekend in a couple of months ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had some early day sunshine work into the mix before cloud cover locked back in going into Friday afternoon. It was also a colder and breezy day, but we’ll embark on a series of more mild and bright days as we roll towards next week.

Friday night: Skies will gradually clear to an extent through tonight. Temperatures will eventually bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s with winds staying light.

Saturday: We’re shaping up for the best weather weekend in our area since mid-November last year. That all starts with a bright all-around Saturday from plenty of sunshine and temperatures that will be over ten degrees above normal. Highs will rise into the low 50s.

Sunday: Another fantastic early February day will be on deck for our Sunday. After starting off in the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday morning, we’ll warm nicely once again into the 50s. There will be abundant sunshine to go around all day as well.

8-Day Forecast: We will hold onto the above normal temperature and sunshine trend for a good chunk of next week. There will also be a good amount of dry time as well. It is worth noting that we haven’t had a dry streak last at least seven days since November last year. We’re already at three days with no measurable precipitation as of today, Feb 2. This streak could push towards ten days by next Friday, but we’ll monitor the potential for some returning rain by that point next week. Highs will also warmup further in the second half of next week.