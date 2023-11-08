Big cooldown arrives Thursday, near normal weather going into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We barely fell short of a record high today here in Indianapolis with an official high of 78 (record 79 from 2020). Other locations in the state today found theirselves in the 80s.

Temperatures are set to take a large tumble as we will return to what is considered average for us this time of the year.

Wednesday night: We’ll settle into a mostly cloudy and breezy night with scattered shower development.

Lows will fall into the low 50s. Wind gusts will also be up to 25-35 MPH tonight.

Thursday: It is important to note first that Thursday’s high will take place at midnight. Why is this the case? Winds will shift to come out of the northwest Thursday morning and cause afternoon temperatures to only rebound into the mid 50s. Cloud cover will decrease by Thursday afternoon, but it will quickly increase again going into the nighttime hours. Overall, we will be over 20 degrees colder by tomorrow afternoon.

Friday: A near normal November day is expected to close out the workweek with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach into the mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The near normal and bright weather trend will continue through the weekend with highs sticking around in the mid 50s. By next week, we’ll track our next warmup. Highs look to return to the 60s by next Wednesday.