Big forecast swing this week with potential for first flakes of the season | Nov. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several chances for rain, a big cooldown, and breezy winds are all in the mix for this week with even the potential for our first snowflakes of the season.

Monday night: More showers will move in by the overnight hours. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Lows will be mild with numbers in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Some showers may linger past daybreak Tuesday, but we’ll dry out by the lunch hour. In association with rain moving out, we look to also work back in sunshine.

Expect a sunny end to the day as highs push near 70. We will also have breezy winds around for the first half of the day.

Wednesday: A second and much stronger system is poised to start forming Wednesday, which will eventually open the flood gates for much colder air to swing in. We’re talking shower potential, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Highs will only get into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will gust up to 25-30 MPH at times.

7-Day Forecast: Prepare for a miserable Thursday with the cold air, gusty winds, and the potential for the first flakes of the season. Highs won’t make it out of the 30s in some spots Thursday with gusts up to 30-40 MPH. Measurable snow is not likely at this time either. Friday won’t be much better as the chance for a rain/snow mix persists with breezy winds. Highs will be held down in the 40s through this weekend as winds finally die down. A warmup looks to emerge into early next week.