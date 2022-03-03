Weather Blog

Big warmup with rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was a bit of a shock to the system for us temperature wise as we struggled to get out of the 30s with breezy northerly winds at times. The good news is that we will quickly escape this chilly air with 70s on the horizon. However, this big warmup will open the door for active weather this weekend.

Thursday night: We can’t rule out scattered sprinkles early tonight with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Lows look to dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday: Warmer air will quickly move back into our state to finish out the workweek. Enjoy a solid mostly sunny day with highs rising into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Weekend: Expect a big temperature boost for our Saturday with the help of sunshine and strong southerly winds. It will be marvelous Saturday afternoon with highs soaring into the low 70s. Indy’s record high for Saturday is 75°. Scattered showers and storms will become possible by the nighttime hours.

Mild temperatures stick around into Sunday with continued rain and storm chances into the early afternoon hours. There is the chance for isolated strong storms during the daytime hours on Sunday as well.

8-Day Forecast: A second and more potent wave of activity will roll in late Sunday into early Monday. There is a threat for heavy rain at times in which flooding could become a concern. Much cooler air moves back in by early next week. A break in the activity is expected for part of Monday before snow chances move in late in the day. Temperatures then hover around near to slightly below average for the remainder of next week.