Big warmup with several chances for rain to mix in | Dec. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Very cold temperatures and snow along/north of interstate 70 was our story for Thursday.

A large warmup is set to arrive heading into and through this weekend. However, there will be several chances for rain that come along with the warmer air.

Thursday night: Snow will gradually end tonight as it remains north of Indy. Be weary of slick travel especially north of Indy.

Lows are set to drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

Friday: A warmer and dry day is expected to close out the workweek. Skies look to turn partly to mostly cloudy as highs get into the 30s. Wind chill values are going to reside in the 20s for most of the day, so, you’ll want to still be bundled up.

Saturday: The warmup takes a big jump on Saturday as a southerly breeze develops. This breeze will help our temperatures tremendously with highs looking to push towards the mid to upper 40s. Although we’re talking an above average day, rain is expected to slide in by mid to late afternoon. Coverage is going to be widespread into Saturday night.

7-Day Forecast: Rain will persist into at least the first half of Sunday with highs back in the 50s. Monday is shaping up to be our warmest day in this extended forecast. There is going to be yet another system that swings in Monday into Tuesday, and this one could be stronger. It is too early to mention the chance for thunderstorms Monday, but we’ll keep a close eye on how trends develop. Colder air returns next Tuesday.