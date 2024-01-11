Big weather system to cause several issues starting on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a strong and impactful weather system that is going to bring a range of weather problems and ultimately conclude with a blast of arctic air.

There are High Wind Watches that will be in effect from 1 PM FRI – 1 PM SAT for central Indiana. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories surround our region.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will also be in effect in northern Indiana from 10 AM FRI – 7 PM SAT.

Thursday night: Before we endure an intense end to the workweek, a mainly dry night will take place. Winds will pick up as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Let’s keep this simple, Friday will be a very unpleasant weather. Expect heavy rain at times with breezy winds in place. In tandem with the rain and wind, temperatures will be on the chilly side. This is only the beginning to major changes that will occur later in the day.

Rainfall totals will be over an inch for a majority of the state.

Friday evening and night is when we will see a changeover to snow as the backside of the system approaches. Winds will also crank up and become fairly strong with gusts possibly up to 50-60 MPH at times from Friday night into Saturday morning. Power outages and some damage is possible. These high winds will also lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities. Overall, the strongest portion of these winds will occur mainly from 7 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday.

Highs on Friday will top out in the mid 40s. After our temperatures peak for the day closer to sunset, we will drop off considerably fast into the 20s by midnight Saturday. Due to this fast temperature drop, it is not out of the question that a flash freeze could take place. Regardless, travel will be increasingly difficult Friday night and Saturday morning due to slick spots and high winds.

Saturday: Some snow will stick around through the first half of Saturday. Overall snowfall accumulations from Friday night into Saturday will not be high for us, maybe up to one to two inches at most.

Highs on Saturday look to occur at midnight with numbers holding only in the mid 20s through the daytime hours. Feels like numbers for all of Saturday will be in the single digits.

8-Day Forecast: Arctic air will only further intrude into our state as we kick off Sunday in the single digits with negative wind chill values. Matter of fact, some of the state will likely not feel like above zero for the entire day. Highs are expected to top out in the mid teens. The coldest days of this extended forecast will be on Monday and Tuesday as we only top out in the low teens. Monday night is shaping up to be the coldest night in this stretch with some spots possibly dropping below zero for the actual air temperature. Expect negative digit wind chill values to continue at times into midweek next week.