Bitter blast continues, more snow Friday | Jan 8, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few flurries this morning continued cold today and especially tonight. We will see another system heading in our direction for Friday that will bring us some more snow. It does not look like we will see as much snow as we saw on Sunday but it will fall during the evening commute on Friday so that could case some issues.

TODAY: A few flurries possible early this morning but no accumulation expected. We will see some of the cloud cover break up and we’ll see some sunshine later this afternoon. The sun really isn’t going to warm us up all that much. We will continue to see temperatures well below normal for this time of the year, high’s right around 23 for the afternoon with wind chill values into the teens.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and it turns bitterly cold. Lows will drop right around zero in many locations across parts of Central Indiana. Wind chill values will likely fall below zero for early Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Cold conditions to start off your Thursday morning with wind chill values below zero. We will see lots of sunshine on your Thursday but that sun will not warm us up. High temperatures on Thursday right around 21.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next system. We will see the chance for some snow later in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations right now look like we’ll see one to two inches maybe 2 to 3 in a little bit farther south and east of Indianapolis. High temperatures climbed to around 30 .

Look for partly cloudy skies heading this way on your Saturday with highs around 26. We’ll get up close to freezing on Sunday but a few scattered snow showers will be possible later in the evening. And temperatures remain on the colder side as we head into the beginning of the new work week.