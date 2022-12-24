Weather Blog

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day.

TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.

TONIGHT: Winds begin to ease and skies clear heading into the evening hours tonight. Lows fall into the single digits with wind chill values 10-15 below. Bundle up if you’re heading to Christmas Eve services. Road and weather conditions should improve by late this afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Christmas Day will be cold. We’ll ese some sunshine with highs in the middle teens. It will be breezy with winds gusting near 20 mph. Wind chill values will be 5-15 below zero.

MONDAY: Clouds return for Monday as we’re tracking a quick clipper system. Late Sunday night into Monday we’ll see a chance for some light snow. Right now it looks like the bulk of the snow will be light and possibly only 1-2″ in accumulation. Most of it will fall around daybreak Monday and end shortly after noon. It looks like we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for Monday Night Football as the Colts take on the Chargers. It’s going to be chilly with temperatures in the lower 20s and upper teens for the game.

8DAY FORECAST: It stays dry with some sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures climb near freezing Tuesday and then into the 40s on Wednesday. 50s are possible by the end of the week and next weekend with a chance for showers.