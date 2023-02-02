Weather Blog

Bitter Friday, big warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coldest day of the week is on our way for Friday before we turn towards much warmer temperatures going into next week.

Thursday night: Buckle up for a very cold night with breezy winds leading way to bitter feels like temperatures. By Friday morning, some locations will have subzero wind chills values. Lows will dip into the low to mid teens.

Friday: Frigid air is set to come back into play to end the workweek. We’ll start our Friday with wind chill values ranging from the single digits to below zero. Temperatures will have a hard time warming into the low 20s as there will be a breeze out of the north. Even with skies staying mostly clear, it will not provide any benefit to our temperatures.

Weekend: Another morning in the teens is expected to start Saturday, but we will work in a much warmer afternoon as winds shift to come out of the south. Although highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s, winds are going to be a bit stronger with gusts up to 35-40 MPH in the latter half of Saturday. Breezy winds stick around into Sunday as our warming trend progresses further. Highs look to get back into the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: Even warmer temperatures are ahead going through the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will eventually return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won’t drop our highs by much with numbers getting into the mid to upper 40s.