Bitterly cold air for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light snow showers fell across the area last night. Indianapolis reporting 0.6″ of snow. Now, bitterly cold air is now working in this morning and is expected to linger through the next few days.

We have already hit out high temperature for today which was in the early morning hours near 10 degrees.

TODAY: Arctic air is taking over. Wind chills this morning are -15 to -30 below. They will remain below zero throughout the entire day with winds gusting to 25 mph. Partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper single digits.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Wind chill values bottom out in the -5 to -15 range. Low temperatures near zero degrees.

TOMORROW: Another cold start as wind chill values will be below zero for most of the day. Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few evening flurries. High temperatures in the low teens.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday and Wednesday morning will feature wind chill values below zero. On Thursday and Friday, a weak disturbance may bring a few snow showers to the area. Next weekend is looking dry, but each morning will be starting