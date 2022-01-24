Weather Blog

Bitterly cold going into midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued to see active weather across our state to kick off the new workweek. Snow showers and some mixed precip moved in throughout the day causing slick spots with additional snow accumulation mainly north of interstate 70. We are tracking frigid air to arrive as we move towards the middle of the week.

Monday night: Light snow shower chances will continue north of Indy this evening. Any untreated surfaces will be slick tonight, so be sure to use caution if you’re doing any travel. Lows look to fall into the teens for what will be a brisk night. Some areas could see subzero wind chill values by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Much colder air is set to swing in for our Tuesday with decreasing clouds. It will feel much colder than the actual air temperature throughout the day. Highs will only rise into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tuesday night is expected to be fairly frigid with lows dropping into the single digits. Some locations may work in subzero lows with wind chill values ranging from -5° to -15° in central Indiana. Be sure to be bundled up from head-to-toe Wednesday morning as the risk of frostbite and hypothermia rises with these kind of temperatures.

Wednesday: Be prepare for a rather frosty Wednesday. Some of us will struggle to get out of the teens for the high temperature. Although it will be mainly sunny, that will not help get us away from this arctic air.

8-Day Forecast: After a freezing cold Wednesday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 30s for Thursday. This warmup will lead way for the chance of flurries late Thursday and Friday. Highs will quickly dip back below normal going into the weekend before seasonable air returns by Sunday.