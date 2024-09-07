Blast of fall air this weekend, dry stretch ahead | Sep. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sweater weather will be in full force this weekend with fall air firmly in place. Some areas picked up light rain on Friday, but precipitation chances are looking pretty slim over the entire forecasting period.

TODAY: Mostly clear with our coolest air since May. Wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, and cool. Low temperatures in the mid-40s. We could have some isolated spots touch the 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool for tailgaters waking up for the Colts game. The roof will likely be open at Lucas Oil Stadium with high temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our fall air exits pretty quickly. Temperatures rebound to the id to upper 80s mid to late week. A prolonged dry stretch will build in with currently no rain chances over the next 7 days. Flash drought possibilities were mentioned this past week from the Climate Prediction Center for Indiana mid to late month.