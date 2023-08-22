Blazing heat through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued our trek of being on the hotter and humid side of things for our Tuesday. Areas northeast of Indianapolis we’re not as miserable thanks to a boundary.

Buckle up though as Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be our hottest days of the year with searing heat index values.

Excessive heat warnings will be going into effect 8 AM EDT Wednesday and last until the end of Thursday. Other areas will remain under heat advisories and excessive heat watches through Thursday.

Tuesday night: We’re in for a mostly clear and mild night with light winds out of the east. Lows look to dip into the low 70s.

Wednesday: The heat really turns up going into Wednesday. Matter of fact, record high temperatures are possible as highs push into the mid 90s. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, August 23, is 96 from 1936. The muggy meter will remain at a very high level, which will cause it to feel oppressive. Heat index values will be serious with numbers up in the 105-110+ range at times.

Wednesday night will also feature the potential for record warm low temperatures. Indy’s record warm low for Wednesday night is 77 from 1936. We’re forecasting a low of 76.

Thursday: We’re still thinking Thursday is going to be the hottest day of not only this week, but of this year. Dangerous heat will be present across much of the state as highs launch into the mid 90s, and some areas could find their-selves in the upper 90s. Feels like numbers are expected to be up to 105-110+.

Thursday will be another day as well with the chance for record high temperatures. Indy’s record high for Thursday, August 24, is 98 from 1936. Thursday night will feature the second night in a row close to record warm lows. The record warm low for Thursday night here in Indy is 80 from 1872.

To also note, there is the chance for spotty storms Thursday afternoon/evening. This chance will be confined to mainly the northern half of Indiana. If anything develops, there is a low chance for strong/severe storms. Damaging wind would be the primary concern.

8-Day Forecast: Friday is still hot with highs in the low 90s with a low shot for showers and storms. Then, much nicer weather arrives just in time for the final full weekend of August. Highs will only manage to get into the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend.