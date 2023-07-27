Blazingly hot Friday with storm chances going into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for an incredibly hot and muggy Friday with dangerous heat index values. We’ll also track rain and storm chances going into the final weekend of July.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until the end of Friday for much of Indiana.

Thursday night: A few showers and storms will remain possible the next few hours for areas mainly south of interstate 70. Expect a rather stuffy night with lows only dipping into the mid 70s.

Friday: The hottest day of the year swings in for Friday. It will be a sweltering day with serious heat indices approaching 105-110 at times. Actual air temperatures look to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Opening day for the Indiana State Fair tomorrow will be marred by this heat unfortunately.

After dealing with an unbearably hot afternoon, we’ll track showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning.

There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe storms in the northern third of the state. The remainder of central Indiana is in the Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but areas in the slight risk will also have a threat for large hail and an isolated tornado.

Friday night will also be very warm and humid with lows only in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms will be likely through daybreak Saturday. Activity looks to be on and off throughout the day and into Saturday night.

There is even the potential for isolated strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon/night with wind and hail the main concerns.

Highs will still be on the hotter side with numbers in the upper 80s to low 90s with lots of muggy air.

8-Day Forecast: We look to welcome more comfortable air back into the mix by Sunday with near normal highs in the mid 80s. The near normal temperature trend continues into the first half of next week before we find ourselves back in the 90s next Wednesday. Storm chances may return by the second half of next week.