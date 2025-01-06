Blowing snow and bitter cold | Jan 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Light snow will continue for the first part of the day today. It will be cold with some blowing and drifting snow possible. Frigid conditions expected for the rest of the week.

TODAY: We picked up anywhere between 6 to 10 inches of snowfall across parts of central Indiana from this storm system. We are going to continue to see an additional couple of inches heading into the afternoon today. The heaviest of the snow is now off to the east of us but we still have some light to moderate snow moving across parts of central Indiana early this morning. Most of the snow comes to an end by midday to the late afternoon. We may see an additional inch or two of accumulation as a system departs.

Tricky travel may continue with winds that could gust between 20 and 30 mph. Some of those east and west roadways will be the biggest impacted from these northerly winds.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid and upper 20s. But with the gusty winds we will see wind chills into the teens.

TONIGHT: Cold conditions expected tonight with skies beginning to clear. Low temperatures fall into the middle teens.

TOMORROW: Dry conditions expected for your Tuesday but it remains chilly. We’ll look for a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing right around 28°. Feels like temperatures will be into the teens near 20.

Temperatures continue to stay into the twenties through the rest of the week. Look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs only near 22. Night time lows will fall into the single digits and may even get close to zero in some locations.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We are keeping an eye on the possibility of another system heading in our direction for Friday and Saturday. This could bring us a chance for some scattered snow showers as we end out the work week and begin the weekend.